FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weekend; then watching the Gulf again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front has worked through the area bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures. Many spots will be 10 degrees cooler this afternoon than what was felt Friday. Highs Saturday will range between the low to mid 70°s.
Skies will slowly clear as drier air works into the region. The weather will be nice for outdoor plans through the weekend. After a cool morning start, Sunday will be a touch warmer by afternoon as a warming trend already begins.
As we move into the work/school week a lot of focus will be on the Gulf of Mexico once again. It appears a developing tropical cyclone, designated Invest 95-L, is once again headed towards the Central Gulf of Mexico.
Forecast confidence is low related to potential strength and possible track Invest 95-L will take. For now, medium-range weather models indicate that Southeast Louisiana could see direct impacts from this system. At the very least a surge of tropical moisture will increase rain chances by mid week.
At the most South Louisiana could be dealing with yet another landfalling tropical cyclone. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Invest 95-L later today. As always we will keep you updated.
A continental storm system and cold front will eventually carry Invest 95-L to the northeast away from the local area. Thursday morning appears the likely time frame that a stronger cold front will push through South Louisiana. This cold front will deliver a more significant cool down to end the week. Expect below normal temperatures as we move into Halloween weekend.
Don’t forget to move your clocks back an hour Halloween night as we end Daylight Saving Time. Recently the state of Louisiana passed a law keeping the state in Daylight Saving Time, but the federal government has yet to allow the law to become valid. So, bottom line is turn the clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday morning.
