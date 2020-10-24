EBR bars open for LSU football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish bars are finally back and open for football season. For the first time this season, there’s life outside Tiger Stadium.
East Baton Rouge Parish now has a handle on the virus, and many of you got to watch the tigers play inside a bar.
“Yeah, it’s definitely exciting. It’s a shame the way that things have turned out and how things had to pull back and scale back. So, it’s nice to just get back out in public and, you know, everybody is being careful, but it’s good to be back in public again,” says LSU fan Kevin Boquet.
It’s a big win for bar owners, who finally get to tap into the crowd that would normally be tailgating. For others, the relaxed rules come at just the right time. Now, fans have more places to go and more way to keep traditions alive.
“We are all seniors here; it’s been a really weird year for us so far. We are trying to make the best of it. Stay as happy as we can so we just decided to make the tradition keep happening because we can’t just let his ruin our parade,” says Spencer Chiasson who is a senior at LSU.
Some places like Brick Yard set up for the game early to give their customers a chance to hand a drink and watch the game.
“It’s actually good to get out and actually feel like I have a normal life now. Better to go out and enjoy yourself with friends and watch the LSU game,” says LSU fan Jacob White.
Bars are hoping to capitalize on that desire for a Louisiana Saturday night, some have even expanded outdoors to keep their customers safe and coming back.
