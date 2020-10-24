Crash in Ascension Parish kills 37-year-old woman

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 23 that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman.
Officials state that the crash happened on LA Highway 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish.
The woman, Chaise Curtis, was driving a Honda Civic traveling south on LA Hwy. 431 and at the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on LA Hwy. 431.
For reasons still under investigation, Curtis lost control of the Civic and crossed the center line. She struck the pickup in the northbound lane and then continued down an embankment where the Civic came to a stop off the roadway.
Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing her seat belt. The driver of the pickup was properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment. A toxicology sample was taken from Curtis and results are pending.
This crash remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.