Special needs person missing, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Tierra White, 26, who was last seen Thursday evening.
White has brown hair and eyes and is 5′2″ and 85 lbs. She was last seen near her home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge wearing a gray tank top, jeans and white sandals around 5 p.m. Thursday.
She suffers from seizures for which she takes medication and has other medical conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the EBRSO General Investigations Division at 225-389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at 225-389-5000.
