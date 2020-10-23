New Orleans could fine mask violators $500 as city moves towards Phase 3.3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said New Orleans is closer to moving to Phase 3.3 of COVID-19 recovery, but citizens can expect stiff fines if they are caught in public without a mask or violating other restrictions.
Police will enforce the rules and could fine people up to $500. If someone cannot pay the fine, they will be forced to pick up trash around the city as an alternative punishment.
According to the city website, masks are required in public, except during personal outdoor recreation. Masks must also be worn at all times at a restaurant except when actively eating or drinking.
The city is currently in Phase 3.2, which allowed outdoor bar capacity and more people to attend indoor events, like the Saints games.
Phase 3.3 would be the final part of the Phase, allowing even more people at outdoor events and in places like the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.
“Until now, the stadium capacity limits in Orleans Parish have been capped at 25% or 500 persons, whichever is fewer. Going forward, the City is working with athletics officials to expand capacity in an incremental, gradual way, aligned with our Phase 3 guidelines,” city Communications Director Beau Tidwell.
The City of New Orleans will also put more COVID-19 signage up in the French Quarter during this weekend’s Panthers vs. Saints tickets.
The city has been cautions since the school year restarted. Just recently it announced the Saints could allow 3,000 people in the Superdome if the recovery continues to improve.
