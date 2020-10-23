Man pleads not guilty in killings of fiancée’s father, BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally shooting two men, his fiancée’s father and a Baton Rouge police officer, on April 26 entered a plea to charges relating to their deaths during an arraignment hearing Friday, Oct. 23.
Ronnie Kato, 36, pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of Curtis Richardson, 58, and Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr., 45.
Kato was indicted for the deaths of Richardson and Hutto July 29. He also accused of shooting and injuring Hutto’s partner, Cpl. Derrick Maglone, before a four-hour standoff with police.
Police say Hutto and Maglone were shot while conducting a “knock and talk” at Kato’s home in the 3150 block of Conrad Street. The two officers were attempting to talk to Kato after receiving a report that hit his fiancée in the head with a pistol and had shot Richardson whiling firing several shots into a house on Pamela Street.
Kato is also facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, and five counts of home invasion.
A status hearing for Kato has been set for Jan. 21, 2021.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.