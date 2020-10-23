THE INVESTIGATORS: New Iberia mom wants answers after son runs away from capital area group home

The report from BRPD says a staff member told responding officers the teen made a phone call to an unknown person and told other residents he was tired of living in the group home and walked out. Those details though appear to be missing from the report filed by the group home. The teen’s mother says she has called the facility several times and has not really gotten any answers and she believes because her son was in the state’s care when he left, more should be happening right now to make sure he’s safe.