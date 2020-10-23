High school football coaches excited for first Friday night with 50% seating capacity at games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roar of fans at high school football stadiums in some Louisiana parishes will be louder starting Friday, Oct. 23.
Certain parishes with low COVID-19 positivity rates can now have more fans in the stands due to Gov. John Bel Edwards' amendment to his Phase 3 order.
The amendment allows parishes that qualify to have 50% of stadium capacity for high school football games.
Certain parishes, like East Baton Rouge, can now have more fans in the stands because of low COVID-19 positivity rates.
“You know a lot of people say that the football team and the football players really make the game, but I think it’s the fans. You know, once we have that big group of people cheering you on and the people you love in the stands…it puts a spark in you and it actually helps you play betters,” says senior football player Christian Ard.
Ard says he is mainly excited that his grandma will be able to come now.
U-High family members are eager to cheer on their athletes and believe that their school is ready and equipped to make this transition.
U-High parent, Ardienne Gale says that the school follows all of the guidelines, “LDOE, LDH guidelines, and we follow LSU guidelines on top of that. So, we really have three entities that we’re following, and they’ve done a fantastic job and I know we’ll continue to do so. As a parent, I feel good about it.”
U-High players and spirit members were originally given two tickets to give to their family and friends for each game. Now, they will get three, but even with more fans they will still have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks during the game and socially distancing from one another.
U-High Football Coach, Andy Martin, wants to make that clear for fans, “We have security all over and we will make constant announcements throughout the game. The PA announcements just asking people to please have your masks on. We have different athletic personnel that will be walking around just asking people, please keep your mask on.”
Coach Martin says that both teams and sideline personnel will have temperature checks and they will run through a symptom checklist to make sure everyone is good to play.
The U-High Cubs will take on Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium tonight at 7 pm. Later, we will have our Sportsline Friday Nite tonight at 10:10 pm to give you all of the updates on high school football.
