Good rain chances today; watching the tropics yet again

Uncertainty is high on its future track at this point, but some guidance does show a slow northwest motion into the Gulf by early next week. From there, potential interactions with one or both cold fronts may have a lot to say about its eventual track. It appears possible that the system may encounter increasing wind shear the farther north it gets, but we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends. If nothing else, it’s possible that some of that tropical moisture gets drawn northward along the fronts and enhances rainfall along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.