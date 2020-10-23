FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab the umbrella today, quiet autumn weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab your umbrella this morning! You won’t need it for the early out-the-door, but widespread rain and perhaps a few storms are likely later today.
In the meantime, it’s yet another in a series of unseasonably warm October mornings – temperatures generally in the upper 60°s/low 70°s. Likewise, watch out for a few areas of patchy fog.
Increasing clouds this afternoon bringing at least a 60% coverage of showers/storms and a high of 86°.
Overnight, isolated showers linger as lows dip to 68°.
Tomorrow and Sunday – quiet and pleasant for late October, no mention of additional wet weather. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the low to mid 80°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.