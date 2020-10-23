FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slow-moving cold front will push across the WAFB area Friday evening and overnight and be draped across the southeastern parishes by Saturday’s daybreak. The front will continue its slow southeastward crawl on Saturday, reaching the Gulf coastal waters by Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
WAFB communities can expect scattered-to-numerous showers and occasional t-storms from Friday afternoon into the evening. Those rains will taper off into the night with a few showers lingering into early Saturday morning.
While most of the rain across the WAFB region should be gone by Saturday’s daybreak, a spotty shower or two could still appear, especially in the southern half of the viewing area. Patchy fog could also be present for the morning start with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Mostly cloudy skies will extend into mid-day with a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. Northerly winds will transport less-humid air into the region through the day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Partly cloudy skies into Saturday evening should give way to fair skies for Sunday. Sunday morning opens with lows in the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge and highs in the low 80s.
Monday should remain mostly dry across the area with highs returning to the mid 80s and the humidity beginning a slow rebound. After that, however, rain becomes a bigger part of the work week outlook thanks to a pair of anticipated cold fronts. In addition, the outlook gets even fuzzier as there is some chance for a tropical system to move into the southern/southeastern Gulf during the week.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the 80s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with scattered rains expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
The first of the two anticipated fronts will move through the WAFB area sometime between late Tuesday and early Wednesday with the second front expected to track across the region during the latter half of Thursday. Clearing on Friday will be accompanied with a drop in daytime highs from the 80s to the 70s for Friday and Halloween weekend. All signs are pointing to a nice October weekend for the little ghosts and goblins!
But there is one more factor to closely monitor through the weekend and into next week: as of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates tropical development for newly-tagged Invest 95L in the western Caribbean. Just a day ago, development chances were posted at only 30% for this area of low pressure with the system expected to move northeastward towards the western Atlantic. Now, less than 24 hours later, 95L could become a tropical depression over the weekend, and more importantly, a good bit of the forecast guidance now suggests that the developing system is headed towards the Gulf.
While this news certainly has your attention, it is too early for central Gulf Coast residents to become overly concerned. With a pair of cold fronts expected to move through the region during the week, one or both could help deflect any tropical system to the east long before reaching the northern Gulf. The Storm Team will keep a close tab on 95L through the weekend and alert you of any potential threat as we roll into next week.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Epsilon is still a Category 1 hurricane but is no threat to land. Epsilon will remain over open water as it heads northeastward towards the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.