FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving Friday night

But there is one more factor to closely monitor through the weekend and into next week: as of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates tropical development for newly-tagged Invest 95L in the western Caribbean. Just a day ago, development chances were posted at only 30% for this area of low pressure with the system expected to move northeastward towards the western Atlantic. Now, less than 24 hours later, 95L could become a tropical depression over the weekend, and more importantly, a good bit of the forecast guidance now suggests that the developing system is headed towards the Gulf.