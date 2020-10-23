Deputies: Sorrento man dies after being shot by 16-year-old son

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old is in jail after shooting his father Thursday, Oct. 22.
Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says deputies were called out to a home on Airline Highway in Sorrento after receiving reports of a person being shot.
Deputies arrived to find Alvin Geisenheimer, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Hudson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hudson says investigators say they determined an altercation occurred between the father and son and the son shot the father.
The 16-year-old son was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center.
