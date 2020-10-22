Zachary Elementary on lockdown as police look for shooters involved in nearby incident

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Elementary School is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure while the Zachary Police Department searches for suspects involved in a shooting nearby.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says two people were shooting at each other from inside their vehicles near the intersection of Highway 19 and Truman Street.
No injuries were reported, however, police are looking for the shooters.
The elementary school was placed on lockdown while police process the scene and search for those involved. According to a text message sent out by the school at 1:32 p.m., all students and staff are safe. The public is asked to not come to the school at this time.
