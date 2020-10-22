SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many teams are getting into district play now that the LHSAA football season has reached its fourth week, so the games are now even more important.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Woodlawn
Dutchtown
White Castle - 22
Ascension Catholic - 64
Capitol
Episcopal
Tara
Broadmoor
Glen Oaks
Madison Prep
Baker
Brusly
East Iberville
St. John
Livonia
Beau Chene
East St. John - 43
Helen Cox - 19
Central Lafourche - 6
H.L. Bourgeois - 34
