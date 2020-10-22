Some still undecided about EBR mayor-president race as Election Day approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Election Day swiftly approaching, there’s still time to get out and cast your vote early.
Early voting runs through Oct. 27 (excluding Sunday).
On Thursday, Oct. 22, WAFB’s Donovan Jackson hit the streets to see what people want out of their next mayor-president in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Mayoral candidates will participate in a debate at Southern University Thursday night. Click here to watch the forum, which begins at 7 p.m.
Watch 9News tonight to find out what that forum will focus on.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.