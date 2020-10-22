Solar power facility in WBR Parish officially up and running

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In West Baton Rouge Parish, the Capital Region Solar Facility is officially up and running, providing energy to Entergy Louisiana customers.
The site is meant to provide clean, renewable energy for people’s homes and businesses. Entergy plans for this site to also help with economic development in order to attract new businesses to the state.
Entergy says it won’t break the bank for its customers.
“So this is the first major step of adding renewable resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers while keeping our rates among the lowest in the state and in the country,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
