Police search for person of interest in 2018 New Orleans homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police hopes the public can help them locate a person of interest in a 2018 homicide.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 1600 blk. of Tchoupitoulas St., near James St.
Investigators found 23-year-old Glenn Curtis shot to death.
Detectives identified Hassan K. Carline, 25, as a person of interest in this investigation. Carline is not wanted on criminal charges at this time.
He was originally named as a person of interest in February 2019, along with Jamal Mitchell.
Carline’s last known residence was listed in Baton Rouge, La.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
