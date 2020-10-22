One dead after plane crash at Slidell Municipal Airport; search continues for possible survivors

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - One person is confirmed dead after a single-engine plane crash at the Slidell Municipal Airport.
Slidell police say they got several 911 calls this evening of a fire in the woods not too far from the runway. When first responders went into the woods, that’s when they found a large debris field and at least one person dead.
They say the calls came in just before 6:30 pm about 50 first responders came out with 4 wheelers and ATVs to go into the woods to respond to the fire and the crash.
However, many details of the crash, the plane, the potential people inside the aircraft, and other details of the flight plan are unknown at this time. That’s in part because the airport is primarily for hobby-air crafts and pilots.
Slidell police say there is a family from the New Orleans area who were expecting loved ones to have landed. Though they cannot discuss names or the potential people involved, they cannot even confirm this plane that crashed is the same one loved ones are waiting on.
But they are describing this incident as tragic. First responders are still investigating whether there are more victims in the crash. The wreckage from the plane is off the runway in the woods, where they are searching for possible victims in the area.
The age or gender of the one person who died in the crash is unknown. Slidell police say there’s potential to be more.
