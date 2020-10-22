Newman WR AJ Johnson catches LSU’s eye with some big-time performances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - AJ Johnson’s first touchdown with Newman was a memorable one. This 63-yard score against East Jefferson, put him on the football map.
“That moment right there was special. My first touchdown catch. It just felt great. Like Arch said, there’s a 50-50 chance of me getting it, and I’m going to get it,” said Newman WR AJ Johnson.
“Obviously he’s a great athlete, a natural athlete. He took a year off, a lot of work to go. He worked hard this offseason. He’s one of the most competitive people I know. It’s really paid off this year. I don’t think he’s shown all he’s made of. I think he can still prove some stuff,” said Newman QB Arch Manning.
Johnson has four touchdown receptions in three games, so you know he possesses a ton of talent. But more importantly, he’s all in on the Newman way of football.
“He’s a phenomenal teammate. He’s truly selfless. A lot of times with wide receivers, especially the ones you would consider higher profile, things like calling for the ball or touches, he’s never said any of it. He’s a phenomenal teammate. He celebrates in the end zone, regardless of it’s he or his teammates. He’s a violent blocker, great route running. There’s been times where he’s tried to run through cramps. I’ve had to say, dial it down a notch,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
Last week, Johnson’s exploits finally landed him an offer from the LSU Tigers.
“Oh it was really, really cool. It was one that I was waiting on. Me and Mickey Joseph talked for awhile. Talked to Coach O as well. It was really, really exciting,” said Johnson.
This week AJ released his top 5 schools: It’s Miami, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, and Alabama.
