Mama Fresina’s Gorgonzola and Artichoke Linguine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gorgonzola is a blue-veined cheese made from cow’s milk with a strong flavor produced in Northern Italy. It melts quickly and works well in sauces for vegetables or pasta.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
⅓ cup Gorgonzola cheese, chopped
1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, coarsely chopped
12 ounces linguini pasta
3 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil
12 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
½ cup thinly sliced fennel bulb
pinch red pepper flakes
3 tbsps minced basil salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tbsps chopped parsley
Method:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well, set aside, and keep warm.
In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Add fennel and cook an additional 3–5 minutes or until fennel is wilted, stirring occasionally.
Add artichokes and red pepper flakes then cook 2–3 minutes, blending well. Add Gorgonzola cheese and basil, stirring to melt cheese thoroughly.
Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Add cooked linguine and stir to coat well.
To serve, place an equal portion of pasta mixture in each serving bowl. Garnish with an equal portion of Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.
