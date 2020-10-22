THE INVESTIGATORS: Port Allen woman loses hundreds of dollars in Publisher’s Clearing House scam

After the woman pushed back, she says the calls increased in number, and when she wouldn’t pay any more money, the woman says that’s when the threats started. The victim says she even got a call from a different number saying she needed to pay up to the IRS for the money she supposedly won. Million calls it common and says once they get folks to fall for it the first time, scammers will not give up until they get more of your cash into their pockets. She says the best thing to do is just not answer.