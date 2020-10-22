Grand jury returns true bill of indictment on attorney, former DA candidate accused of molesting teen girl in ’03

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury in West Feliciana Parish has returned a true bill of indictment for a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl back in October of 2003.
The grand jury returned the true bill of indictment Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 for David Opperman of St. Francisville on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery.
The attorney and former candidate for the District Attorney’s Office of the 20th Judicial District was arrested back in 2017 following accusations that he molested a juvenile in 2003, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The initial complaint against Opperman was filed Nov. 20, 2017.
