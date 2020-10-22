Former WAFB anchor honored with Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame Award

FRANKFURT, Ky. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Oct. 22, one of WAFB’s former anchors, Jean West, was honored with an award from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA). She was given the association’s highest honor, the Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame Award.
West anchored in Baton Rouge with other well-known WAFB anchors, Paul Gates and Donna Britt, between 1982 and 1985.
The award was presented during the KBA’s annual ceremony, which was streamed live to its members.
West began her career in the Far East Network in Okinawa, Japan, and upon returning to her home state of Louisiana, started working as the morning anchor for Morning in Louisiana. She later became evening anchor. From there, she moved on to Louisville, Kentucky to work for WHAS as noon anchor, then became the evening an 11 p.m. anchor. While in Kentucky, West also worked for WAVE and WFPL.
West, who has always been interested in science and health, hosted Medical Breakthroughs, the Jean West’s Medical Digest, and continues information programming through her firm, Faceswest Productions.
During her more than 30 years as a journalist, in addition to winning numerous awards, West was the first African American woman to work as an anchor in both Louisiana and Kentucky.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.