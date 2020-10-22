FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cool front to move through Fri. into Sat., but temps remain above normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a very warm and rather muggy Thursday afternoon, with a couple of showers in the region too. With the humidity, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80°s made the day feel more like summer than fall, with heat index readings reaching 90° or more for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Partly cloudy skies Thursday evening and into the night will become mostly cloudy, with some patchy fog forming by Friday’s sunrise. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be around 70°, way above normal for the latter half of October and continuing the summer-like feel.
A cold front will be approaching Louisiana from the northwest Friday, but won’t push through the WAFB area until the first half of Saturday. However, with the warm Gulf air mass in place and temperatures again returning to the mid 80°s, the Friday afternoon forecast includes scattered rains, along with a couple of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a serious concern and most of the rains should be ending by or before sunset. However, showers are a possibility for area high school football games during the first half under the Friday night lights.
The slow-moving front should be clearing the southeast Louisiana coast by or before midday Saturday. The Storm Team is currently including isolated showers in the Saturday forecast, but mainly during the first half of the day as the front eases to the southeast. It gets a little cooler and less humid by Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 80°s.
Sunday looks good under fair to partly cloudy skies, but highs will return to the mid 80°s for the afternoon.
Isolated showers Monday will give way to better rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. That period will include a mid-week cold front that should drop daytime temperatures down to the 70°s.
The area could see a lingering shower or two Friday as another front slips through the region, but that should mean low to mid 70°s for highs from Friday through Sunday, along with a good looking extended outlook for Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31).
In the tropics, Epsilon is now a Category 1 hurricane after reaching major status (Category 3) Wednesday and remaining at that intensity until early Thursday morning. Epsilon will pass well to the east of Bermuda from Thursday evening into early Friday, then turn to the northeast and remain over the open Atlantic and not be a landfall threat.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. The area is listed with a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next five days and has not yet been tagged as an invest. The low is currently expected to slowly move northeast across Cuba towards The Bahamas and is not likely to be a concern for Gulf interests.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.