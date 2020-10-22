FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cool front to move through Fri. into Sat., but temps remain above normal

A cold front will be approaching Louisiana from the northwest Friday, but won’t push through the WAFB area until the first half of Saturday. However, with the warm Gulf air mass in place and temperatures again returning to the mid 80°s, the Friday afternoon forecast includes scattered rains, along with a couple of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a serious concern and most of the rains should be ending by or before sunset. However, showers are a possibility for area high school football games during the first half under the Friday night lights.