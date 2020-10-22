FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances return for the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain well above normal for the next several days, but we’ll also see a little rain return to the area today and Friday. Outside of rain areas, highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s.
Today’s Forecast
It will likely stay dry through lunchtime for most, with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid 80s by noon. As we head into the afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will become possible as high’s climb in to the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will run about 30% today, with best chances for those south of I-10.
Weekend Outlook
Rain chances climb to 50% on Friday as tropical moisture continues to surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Increased cloud cover and rain chances won’t be enough to make a significant dent in our above normal temps, with highs still reaching the mid 80s.
A weak cold front may slide through the area by early Saturday, providing at least some brief, modest relief from our unusual October warmth.
Even with the front, Saturday’s highs are still expected to be a touch above normal, topping out in the low 80s. A lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but most stay dry.
Weather looks nearly perfect for the South Carolina-LSU game slated to kickoff in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday. Temps will be in the mid 70s for the start of the game and could reach the upper 60s by the time it’s done. No rainfall is expected.
Sunday shapes up to be a fairly warm and dry day, with highs climbing into the mid 80s.
Finally Cooler Next Week?
There are still some model differences in next week’s forecast, but the details are slowly coming into better focus. It looks as though a pair of cold fronts may move through the area next week, with the second, more impactful one likely holding off until late in the week.
With that in mind, look for a modest cool down arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, with a more significant change from Friday into Halloween Saturday. The early outlook suggests we may enjoy some great weather for trick-or-treating on Saturday!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.