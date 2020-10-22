FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few umbrellas today, definitely tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No weather challenges to speak of as you begin your Thursday.
Overall, visibility is good (some patchy fog possible), and it’s all quiet on First Alert Doppler radar for now.
As usual, temperatures much warmer than normal for a morning in late October; mid to upper 60°s/to lower 70°s for your out-the-door (the “normal” is 56°).
Mostly sunny before the noon hour with partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Add a few scattered showers/storms to our forecast with a 30% coverage and a high today not quite as steamy at 86°.
Overnight, clouds linger and lows dip to 68°.
Tomorrow looks more and more like umbrella weather with a 50% - 60% coverage of rain/a slight chance for afternoon storms, a high topping out Friday in the mid 80°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.