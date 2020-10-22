CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting

Willie Chews, DOB: 9/1/1990 (Source: BRPD)
By Rachael Thomas | October 22, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 1:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department investigators are currently looking for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Police say Willie Chews, 30, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and assault by drive-by shooting.

Chews is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Chews' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.

DOB: 09-01-1990

