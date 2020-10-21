YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in October

Since we’re still in for some warm weather in South Louisiana there will still be nights and weekends to enjoy dinner outside. If you’re looking to update your patio furniture RetailMeNot found that shoppers can find the best prices now before it all clears out for the holidays. Overstock.com is offering up to 60 percent off on patio furniture. Overstock is also offering 3 percent cash back. You don’t need to sign up for a credit card to get that cash back. You just need a free RetailMeNot account and then those cash back rewards go into your “RetailMeNot Wallet”. From there, you can cash out the rewards through PayPal or Venmo.