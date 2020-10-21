Wednesday, October 21: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 177,399 total cases - 744 new cases
- 5,584 total deaths - 12 new deaths
- 608 patients in hospitals - increase of 22 patients
- 68 patients on ventilators - increase of 6 patients
- 165,282 patients recovered - increase of 3,490 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases.
- 26% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Tuesday, Oct. 20, LDH says 14,302 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,627,671.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
