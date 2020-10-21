SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Ryan Armwood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - He’s only played games on Wednesday and Thursday nights in 2020 but that doesn’t rule out Episcopal’s Ryan Armwood from earning Sportsline Player of the Week honors.
Armwood picked up right where he left off as a junior. The running back has been on a mission for the Knights during his senior campaign, as he has reached the end zone 12 times in just three games.
Thursday, Oct. 15, was just another night at the office. Armwood rushed for 166 yards on just 10 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 55-14 win over Catholic Pointe Coupee.
“Ryan is really multi-dimensional,” said head coach Travis Bourgeois. “We can line him up at the wideout, we can put him in the slot, he could be a quarterback for us. We got a lot of faith in Ryan to be in a lot of places on the field for us.”
“I just don’t want to look back at it and say, ‘Oh, I regret doing this or that,’” added Armwood. “I just want to say that I was one of the great running backs or great players to come out of Episcopal. It’s just a blessing to be here.”
Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 168 pounds, Armwood has heard the outside noise that he lacks the size to play college football. However he and Bourgeois both believe that it is not so much about size but how a person performs week in and week out in between the white lines.
“If guys are out there looking for football players, Ryan is a football player. It does not matter what size he is. Pound-for-pound, I will match him up against anybody out there,” Bourgeois explained.
“They say I am a smaller back but I can still get the job done no matter the size. I am on the right track. It is all God. I am thankful,” said Armwood.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to senior running back Ryan Armwood.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.