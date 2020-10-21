Spanish Town krewe making plans for Mardi Gras 2021, but it could be a bit early for that

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is it too early to start think about Mardi Gras 2021? Some krewes in Baton Rouge certainly don’t think so.
Some say they’re making plans now for their 2021 festivities.
A spokesperson with the governor’s office says it’s still too early to determine what Mardi Gras 2021 will look like, but those conversations are ongoing. Meanwhile, organizers of the Spanish Town ball and parade are making plans to roll full steam ahead.
The krewe’s annual ball is held at the end of January, with the parade scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. Organizers say they’re looking at different scenarios, potentially holding the ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center with only 25% to 50% capacity. However, it’s really going to be up to what city officials and the governor say.
Robert King, one of the organizers, says they hope local officials can make a decision by the end of December.
