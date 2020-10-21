Protesters gather to demand resignation of head of LSP, release of Ronald Greene video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Protesters who say they want the head of Louisiana State Police to step down gathered Wednesday night (Oct. 21).
This comes after a 2019 case involving Ronald Greene, who died after a police chase just north of Monroe. Trooper Chris Hollingsworth can be heard on tape admitting to beating a Black man during a struggle that followed that chase. The trooper died in a car crash in September.
“We can’t let this issue... we stop and then this issue stops. We’ve got to keep going to make sure that this family receives the proper transparency and justice that they deserve,” said Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP.
This group says it also wants possible video of the incident involving Greene to be released to the public.
LSP officials say they launched an investigation into Greene’s death the night it happened and turned over their findings to the Union Parish District Attorney’s Office nearly a year ago.
