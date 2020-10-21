Orgeron ‘doesn’t think’ Brennan will play against South Carolina; added injury could ‘linger for weeks’

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15) (Photo by: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics) (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | October 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:33 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the staff doesn’t think quarterback Myles Brennan will be able to play against South Carolina.

Orgeron added Brennan has been going through extensive rehab and hasn’t practiced since getting injured against Missouri. Brennan reportedly suffered a torn muscle in the abdomen.

He also pointed out it’s an injury that could linger for weeks or he could be ready next week because it all depends on his body and how he heals.

Orgeron is yet to name who will start. Max Johnson and TJ Finley, both true freshmen, have been sharing reps in practice.

