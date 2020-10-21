New Roads Police Department holding benefit for officer whose 2-year-old son was killed in shooting

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is holding a benefit for one of its officers, who just lost his 2-year-old son in a shooting on W Upland Avenue.
The benefit in honor of Azariah Christien Thomas, son of Officer Vince Hutchinson, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the grassy area across from City Hall, which is located at 211 W Main St. Money raised at the benefit will help the family with funeral expenses.
Plates of food will be sold to raise money; BBQ chicken and jambalaya will be available for $10 per plate.
“We’re asking the city to stand in solidarity to show support for Officer Hutchinson and Azariah’s family,” said Mayor Cornell Dukes. “Officer Hutchinson is part of our community, our city, our family. Please join us in helping take one thing off of their plate as the family grieve the loss of their son, nephew, and cousin.”
Donations can also be made directly to the Azariah Christien Thomas Benefit Fund at B1 Bank. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is co-sponsoring the benefit.
