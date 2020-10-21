LSU hosts Texas Tech for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The matchups for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge were announced Wednesday, Oct. 21, and LSU is scheduled to host Texas Tech on Jan. 30, 2021 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU and Texas Tech have faced off seven times, including a 2017 Challenge game in Lubbock with Texas Tech winning, 77-64. The teams have played seven times since the first meeting in 1957 with Texas Tech leading, 4-3.
LSU won the last meeting at home in 2014, 69-64, in overtime. Texas Tech leads, 2-1, in the three games played in Baton Rouge (1957, 1959, 2014).
LSU beat Texas, 69-67, in Austin in last year’s Challenge. Texas Tech fell to Kentucky, 76-74, in Lubbock.
Start times and network designations for the games, along with ticket information will be announced at a later date.
