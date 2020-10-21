January trial date set for East Baton Rouge school board member Connie Bernard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A January fourth trial date has been set for East Baton Rouge Parish school board member Connie Bernard related to the leak of an explicit video in which she appeared to be involved in a physical and verbal dispute with a teenager on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
The original video appears to show Bernard entering a neighbor’s home, where a party was happening, to investigate and take photos.
One party-goer seized Bernard’s phone, offering to return it once she agreed to leave the home.
In the video, Bernard can be heard screaming “call 911” before grabbing the young man in the neck area and again demanding her phone.
Deputies arrived on scene and issued Bernard a summons for her actions.
Bernard wasn’t charged until much later. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says he waited months before filing charges in an attempt to allow Bernard’s legal team to provide information about the incident on her behalf, but a lack of response from them ultimately led to him formally charging Bernard.
Later an attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf to misdemeanor entering and remaining after forbidden, and simple battery charges.
Both charges carry six months of jail time and potential fines.
Benard previously served as the school board’s vice president before resigning to help a family member facing a health crisis. The incident occurred shortly before that resignation.
Bernard maintained that her resignation and the incident were unrelated, at last check.
