THE INVESTIGATORS: Two new investigations involving LSU greek organizations pending while unrelated hazing probes open against other fraternity

One of the investigations involved Kappa Sigma. An investigation of some kind is underway with that group according to police department records. It was reported to LSUPD on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and stems from some kind of incident that records show happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The information listed in the agency’s crime log does not go into detail about exactly what may have happened.