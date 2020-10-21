FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal temps are here to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We once again will feel the above-normal temperatures today.
Afternoon highs will be just 3 degrees away from tying an over 100-year-old record. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few neighborhoods even sneaked into the 90°s briefly. The forecast stays dry today with mostly sunny skies.
Watch for patchy fog once again Thursday morning.
Rain will begin to return to the forecast as we close out the work/school week. Scattered rain coverage will occur both Thursday and Friday primarily during afternoon hours. Rain amounts will stay manageable and severe weather is not anticipated.
Thanks to additional clouds and a few passing showers, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80°s.
A weak cold front will push through the area Saturday squeezing out a stray sprinkle or two. This front won’t deliver a significant change in temperature but will keep the weekend mainly dry. That is good news for whatever weekend plans you may have, like Boo at the Zoo or LSU football.
A stronger cold front next week continues to look delayed in arrival. Long-range weather models show a cut-off low developing in the Southern Plains delaying the eventual arrival of our next taste of fall. Temperatures don’t look to drop back below normal until the end of our 10-day forecast.
Epsilon is now a hurricane and could continue to strengthen in the coming days. Eventually, it will move into the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic where it will transition into a post-tropical cyclone. Epsilon poses no threat to land except the tiny Central Atlantic island of Bermuda.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.