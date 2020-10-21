FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances returning; warm temperatures persist

Our model guidance continues to show significant discrepancies on the possible arrival of a cold front next week. The GFS is much quicker with the arrival of cooler air, showing a significant cold front moving through the area by Tuesday afternoon. The European model, by contrast, still has the front well to our northwest Tuesday and doesn’t really produce much of a cool down until the end of next week. For now, we’ll take a bit of a compromise approach with the forecast temperatures, showing a modest cool down by the mid part of the week, with perhaps a more significant cool down possible by Halloween weekend.