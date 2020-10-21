FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Again today, close to record heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once again today, unseasonably warm October weather stays in our forecast.
At least concentrated areas of dense fog will not an issue for your morning drive‚ though there could still be a patch or two in fog-prone areas.
Otherwise, it’s a warm, sticky out-the-door. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60°s, on the way to a high of 88° which, again, will be within only a few degrees of the record high (91°, set in 1919).
No umbrella weather today or tonight. Skies should be generally clear overnight with a low of 68°.
Tomorrow, a few scattered showers may pop up on First Alert Doppler radar – but overall low coverage – 30%, and a high Thursday of 86°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.