BRG launches campaign to make women and men aware of the risks of breast cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has launched its “Protect Your Pumpkins” campaign for the month of October to inform women and men about the risks of breast cancer.
Health experts with BRG say it’s important for you to perform a self-exam and get a mammogram every year to check for breast cancer when you reach the age of 40.
Doctors say men need to get checked every year too because they can also get breast cancer.
Family history is also an important factor in determining when you should start your yearly screenings.
“It’s also important to know your family history because of some of those patients have to start screening much earlier, especially, if there is genetic mutations or if you have family members that have had cancer in their younger years. You should get mammograms 10 years prior to the youngest primary member in your family who had breast cancer,” Dr. Evert T Bonner, a breast surgical oncologist at BRG, tells WAFB.
