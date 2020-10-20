One killed, multiple injured in two related crime scenes overnight, police say

File photo (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | October 20, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 6:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating two late-night shootings that they say are connected.

According to BRPD, one person was killed in a shooting in the 900 block of West McKinley street around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 19. Police say multiple people were shot.

A large police presence was reported later on Charles Street near N. Acadian Thruway. Officials say the two scenes are connected.

Details are limited at this time.

