Teen accused of killing father allowed to remove ankle monitor in latest court hearing

“He’s been an exceptional young man for the eight months that he’s been on bond," Ambeau says. "He’s complied with everything the judge has asked for him during, frankly, a time when all of us have been challenged to live our normal lives. He’s been normal and I think that says something about his character and who he is in general and so the fact that he came out of what we consider, which is objectively a horrible event, and went out there and lived a normal life says something about him.”