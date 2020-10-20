Teen accused of killing father allowed to remove ankle monitor in latest court hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager accused of killing his father after years of alleged abuse was back in court Tuesday morning.
Anthony Templet is charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly killed his father, Burt Templet, in 2019. The teen’s family says he acted in self-defense and was subject to regular abuse.
Templet was released from prison in December, after being fitted with a GPS tracking device on his ankle. He was also ordered to remain under supervision while living with his stepmother, submit to drug testing, and attend mental health evaluations.
Templet’s attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, sought relaxed conditions on the bail, hoping to have an ankle monitor removed and have the judge allow him to move out of his step-mother’s house.
A judge granted the request to remove the ankle monitor but denied the request for Templet to move out, saying he’d like to see more options for the teen other than living alone.
“He’s been an exceptional young man for the eight months that he’s been on bond," Ambeau says. "He’s complied with everything the judge has asked for him during, frankly, a time when all of us have been challenged to live our normal lives. He’s been normal and I think that says something about his character and who he is in general and so the fact that he came out of what we consider, which is objectively a horrible event, and went out there and lived a normal life says something about him.”
Templet’s attorney has until his next hearing on January 26 to provide alternatives to living by himself.
