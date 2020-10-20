Prairieville man arrested for attempted second-degree murder

Gilbert Rivera-Herrera (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By WAFB Staff | October 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 3:17 PM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Shirley Drive in Prairieville.

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and found a 22-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for moderate injuries.

Investigators say they learned Gilbert Rivera-Herrera, 27, of Prairieville was the suspect. Deputies located him in Gonzales where he confessed to the crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rivera-Herrera was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

