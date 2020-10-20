Muschamp says South Carolina continues to improve by practicing the right way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for what they hope is their third victory in a row, with their latest triumph coming in the form of a 30-22 win over then No. 15 Auburn in Columbia.
Auburn racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense but South Carolina’s defense came up with three big interceptions of quarterback Bo Nix. Two of those picks were by Jaycee Horn, the son of former New Orleans Saints great Joe Horn.
Former LSU assistant Will Muschamp is in his fifth season as Carolina’s head coach. Last year, Muschamp’s Gamecocks went just 4-8 and there was grumbling. Now, he may punch his way out during a pandemic.
“This team continues to improve; this team continues to practice the right way,” said Muschamp. “That wasn’t always the case last year, to be honest. And I really feel like over a four-week period that we’ve had pretty good preparation. We haven’t had any just bad practices where I just didn’t feel comfortable leaving the practice field and I don’t know that our guys were in any doubt then when we were 0-2 than we are 2-2. I think that our guys have had a good focus for the most part. I think every team has guys that are really dialed in all the time and focused and I think they’ve got guys that, a small percentage, that needs to make sure that we’re getting them dialed in.”
South Carolina and LSU have met on the gridiron eight times as SEC rivals and five of those eight games took place in Louisiana. LSU holds a 6-1-1 advantage in the series since Carolina joined the SEC. This will be the third-straight time the teams have played in Baton Rouge.
The 2015 game was originally scheduled to be held in Columbia but was moved due to massive flooding in the area. The teams have not played in Columbia since 2008.
The last time South Carolina won in Death Valley was in 1994. The Gamecocks escaped with an 18-17 win.
Muschamp became an assistant with the Tigers when he joined Nick Saban’s staff in Baton Rouge as the linebackers coach in 2001. He was named defensive coordinator in 2002, a position he held for three years.
He helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship by defeating Oklahoma in the 2004 Sugar Bowl. That season, Muschamp’s defense led the nation in scoring defense (11.0 points per game) and total defense (252.0 yards per game).
He has a 1-3 record as a head coach when facing LSU, with all four games played when he was head coach of the Florida Gators.
