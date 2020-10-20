LSU fraternity suspended as campus investigates possible violation of school policy, law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University suspended activities for its chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity as campus officials investigate “if violations of the law, LSU policy or other applicable policies occurred.”
A letter provided to WAFB confirmed the suspension is connected to activities involving members of the chapter on Monday, October 19.
A prepared statement says the suspension was agreed upon by both campus officials and Phi Kappa Psi headquarters.
In a statement, university officials confirm to WAFB a student was brought to the hospital Monday after an off-campus incident overnight Sunday.
The university would not say if the two incidents are connected.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.