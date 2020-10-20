LDWF asking for public’s help finding person responsible for illegal killing of alligator in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are asking for the public’s help for information about who is responsible for the illegal killing of an alligator in Ascension Parish.
LDWF was notified Oct. 19 about an alligator that was shot with an arrow in Bayou Manchac near Alligator Bayou.
Agents responded to the scene and found a dead 12-and-a-half-foot alligator with a 20-inch carbon express crossbow arrow with green and white fletching sticking out of its body.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the alligator to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-442-2511 or use the tip411 app.
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.