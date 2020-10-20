Lawmakers advance plan to change emergency election protocol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are moving forward with a compromise plan that would change how the secretary of state sets up rules for elections during emergencies.
Right now, it takes unanimous approval from the legislature, the governor, and the state’s top election official to put an emergency plan in place.
This year, lawmakers could not come to an agreement, and a federal judge had to write the rules for the November election with special coronavirus considerations.
The idea that advanced Tuesday would make the process work more like a bill, giving the secretary of state more flexibility to change the plan and allowing lawmakers to override a veto from the governor.
