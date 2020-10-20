Kansas RB Pooka Williams, a New Orleans native, opts out of season due to mother’s health

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) is tackled by Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (Source: Orlin Wagner)
By WAFB Staff | October 20, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:34 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WAFB) - Things are not getting better for Kansas head coach Les Miles and his 0-4 Jayhawks, as star running back Pooka Williams, a native of New Orleans, has opted out for the remainder of the season.

The junior made the announcement Monday, Oct. 19 via Twitter, stating he needs to be with his mother, who is battling health issues.

Miles said he totally supports Williams, who rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons.

Williams played his prep football at Hahnville.

