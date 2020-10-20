High school seniors should complete FAFSA by Feb. 1st

Along with federal aid such as the Pell Grant, Work-Study and Federal Student Loans, the FAFSAis the application for state aid programs like the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS), TOPS Tech and the Louisiana GO Grant. Colleges and universities also receive money to award students. Federal aid like Work-Study and the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG), and some institutional aid are first-come, first-serve. If a student waits too long to complete their FAFSA, with only so many funds available, they could possibly miss out on potential financial aid dollars.